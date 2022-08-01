Australian Captain Pat Cummins Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Becky Boston In A Grand Ceremony, See Pictures

New Delhi: Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins has married his fianc e Becky Boston in a grand ceremony. The fast bowler posted a picture with his wife on Twitter and announced that he got married to his long-time girlfriend.

Pat Cummins was wearing a black suit and a bowtie during his marriage, while Becky looked gorgeous in a white gown. Both the bride and the groom got married at the Chateau Du Soleil which is a French-inspired destination in New South Wales.

After the ceremony, Pat Cummins tweeted, “Just Married.” The duo first met in 2013 and got engaged in February 2020. The Australian announced in May 2021 that he will be becoming a father in a few months and then Becky Boston gave birth to a child in October that year.

They named the child Albie Boston Cummins and Pat Cummins also posted a video blog on his social media handle to reveal their journey during his wife’s pregnancy.

A number of fans and cricketers including David Warner, Brett Lee wished Pat Cummins and Becky Boston a happy married life. Cricket Australia (CA) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also wished the couple.

See reactions:

Pat Cummins gets married to his fiancee Becky. Many congratulations to them. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30)