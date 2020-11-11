Taking a cue from their women counterparts, the Australian men's cricket team will be sporting an indigenous jersey during their upcoming three-match T20I series against India starting later this month. <p></p> <p></p>The Australian women cricketers wore an indigenous shirt earlier this year against England as a symbolic gesture to recognise the contribution of Indigenous Australians in cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Australia unveiled the jersey on Wednesday which has designed thanks to a collaboration between a leading sports manufacturer and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen,. <p></p> <p></p>Both Clarke and Hagen have been actively involved in the recognition and further involvement of the Indigenous Australians in the sport. <p></p> <p></p>Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc said he's looking forward to wearing the jersey. <p></p> <p></p>"The women's team have worn a similar artwork to our one, the Test team have worn the logo on our collars a few times and the WBBL teams have all got it on their guernseys this year so it's really exciting to have the chance as a men's team to wear our first Indigenous jersey," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. <p></p> <p></p>CA and Australian men cricketers are having an ongoing discussion regarding how they can show their support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement as well. <p></p> <p></p>The design is an ode to the ancestors and past, present and future aboriginal cricketers. <p></p> <p></p>Since the first Test was played in 1877, only four Indigenous men and two Indigenous women have played cricket for Australia at international level. <p></p> <p></p>India's tour of Australia gets underway from November 27 with a three-match ODI series in Sydney, followed by three T20 Internationals and four Tests. <p></p> <p></p>The T20 series starts from December 4 at Manuka Oval.