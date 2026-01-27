Australian pacer Kane Richardson announces retirement from professional cricket

Star Australian player and one of greatest pacer Kane Richardson announces his retirement from professional cricket.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has called time on his professional cricket career, drawing the curtain on a 17-year journey that spanned international success, domestic titles and franchise leagues around the world.

Kane Richardson’s stats in BBL

A member of Australia’s victorious 2021 T20 World Cup squad, Richardson departs the game as one of the most accomplished bowlers in Big Bash League history. Across 15 BBL seasons, he claimed 142 wickets, placing him fifth on the competition’s all-time men’s wicket-taking list.

He represented three clubs during that time, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, leaving a lasting imprint at each stop.

Kane Richardson’s role in the international cricket

Richardson earned 25 one-day international and 36 T20 international caps for Australia, while domestically he played a key role in the Renegades’ championship triumph in BBL|08.

His impact in Melbourne was particularly significant: with 104 wickets in 80 matches, he remains the Renegades’ leading men’s wicket-taker in the competition’s history.

The Victorian product’s T20 journey began in 2009 with South Australia during the original state-based Big Bash competition. When the BBL was launched, Richardson featured in the Strikers’ inaugural match in BBL 1 and went on to play 36 games for the club across six seasons. A move to the Renegades followed in the BBL 7, where he enjoyed the most productive period of his domestic T20 career.

In recent seasons, injuries took an increasing toll. The 34-year-old finished his playing days with the Sydney Sixers in BBL 15, appearing in two matches during his final campaign.

Kane Richardson announces his retirement on social media

Richardson announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday, prompting tributes from across the cricketing community. Close friend and long-time teammate Adam Zampa reacted to the news, writing on his Instagram story, ”My friend has played his last game of professional cricket; 18 years in the game, wouldn’t be the person I am without him.”

Beyond the shortest format, Richardson also carved out a solid red- and white-ball resume. He played 34 first-class matches, taking 102 wickets, and featured in 98 List A games for 153 dismissals.

Kane Richardson’s T20 career

His 201-match T20 career took him well beyond Australia’s shores. Richardson played in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors, featured in England with Kent and Birmingham Phoenix, and turned out for Dubai Capitals in the UAE.

TRENDING NOW

With IANS Inputs.