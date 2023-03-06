Australian Selectors Should Resign Even If Australia Make A Comeback Into The Series: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar questioned how can selectors select a team with three injured players, leaving the team with very few options.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that Australia selectors should resign even if Australia manage to make a stunning comeback and beat India in the fourth Test. Gavaskar questioned how can the selectors select three players who were doubtful for the first two Tests. Notably, pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green were sidelined from the first two Tests due to injuries. While Starc and Green returned to the playing 11 in the third Test, Hazlewood was ruled out of the entire series.

"While the ex-Australian players on the various media platforms are having a real go at their players, the ones who should be the real targets are the Australian selectors. How can they pick three players (Hazlewood, Starc, and Cameron Green) who they knew would not be available for selection for the first two Test matches? That is, for half the series, the team management had only 13 players to pick from.

"Then they fly in a newcomer (Matthew Kuhnemann) when they had a similar player already in the team. If they didn't think the player in the team was good enough, why did they pick him in the first place? That meant the team management was picking their 11 from 12 players. Ridiculous. If they have any sense of responsibility the selectors should resign even if Australia make a stunning comeback and win the next two Tests and level the series," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar series is back alive after Australia's stunning win in the third Test. India now need to win the fourth Test at all costs to fix their date with Australia for the World Test Championship title in June later this year.