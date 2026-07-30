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Australian spinner Adam Zampa joins Queensland, availability limited by International commitments

Australian spinner Adam Zampa joins Queensland, availability limited by International commitments. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 30, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Published On Jul 30, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 30, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Adam Zampa joins Queensland, faces limited availability

Adam Zampa joins Queensland, faces limited availability

Australia’s premier white-ball leg-spinner Adam Zampa has signed up with Queensland for the upcoming 2026/27 domestic season after Cricket Australia formally approved his switch in state from New South Wales (NSW).

Zampa, 34, lives near Byron Bay on the northern coast of NSW, made the move to allow himself greater flexibility and proximity for training, especially with Queensland’s facilities in Brisbane just two hours away.

Adam Zampa joins Queensland, shifts focus to white-ball cricket

Queensland will mark the third state team of his domestic career, following a seven-year stint with South Australia early in his career and his subsequent time with NSW. Zampa, currently ranked fourth in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, joins fellow nationally contracted players Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, and Xavier Bartlett in the Queensland squad.

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“We’re pleased to have Adam join our program and look forward to working together with him. He is a world class bowler, and his experience and insights will certainly benefit our group. We look forward to assisting him with his goal of continuing to represent Australia with distinction in the future,” said Bennett King, Queensland Cricket General Manager – High Performance.

Zampa had played just two domestic matches over the past two seasons due to heavy international commitments and is unlikely to challenge, especially with fellow leg-spinner Swepson being the lead red-ball spinner. Zampa has featured in only one first-class match in the past three seasons, after having conceded earlier this year that his Test aspirations faded after missing selection for the Test tour of Sri Lanka in 2025.

Zampa joins Queensland, BBL future uncertain

Zampa will link up with Queensland after completing his stint with London Spirit in England’s The Hundred. However, his availability for them in the first half of the summer remains limited due to national duty, with Australia set to tour Zimbabwe and South Africa for ODIs in September and October, followed by home fixtures against England in November.

It is yet to be known which Big Bash League (BBL) club Zampa will join for the upcoming season after three seasons at Melbourne Renegades. Meanwhile, new Queensland head coach James Hopes has commenced his duties this week after wrapping up his assistant coaching role with Washington Freedom in USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC).

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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