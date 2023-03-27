Australia's Star Cricketer Steve Smith To Join IPL 2023 In Brand New Role

Steve Smith is an active cricketer and recently led the Aussie side against India in the last two tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the three-match ODI series. He was part of the IPL 2023 auction but couldn't find a bidder for himself.

Australia's star cricketer Steve Smith will once again be a part of the cash-rich league as he joins the commentary team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He made this announcement from his official Twitter handle. However, he kept the announcement a little mysterious but speculation are being made he would be sitting in the commentary box.

Smith has played 103 IPL matches and has scored 2485 runs. He was last seen in IPL 2021. He was a prominent part of the Rajasthan Royals for many years and in IPL 2021, he joined the Delhi Capitals. During the time when Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were banned for two years, he even played for the Rising Pune Super Giants franchise.

It would be exciting to see a player like Steve Smith taking up the role of commentator. His outing with a microphone would definitely be one to look out for.

Indian Premier League's 16th edition is set to kick start on 31st March with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans taking on the four-time champions, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT are also the defending champion for the IPL 2023.