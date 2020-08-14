AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Germany Tour of Austria August 14, 2:30 PM IST

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Austria Women vs Germany Women Prediction, Germany Tour of Austria – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s AUT-W vs GR-W, 4th T20I at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Germany women cricket team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-mach T20I series with Austria being thoroughly outclassed so far. The touring party won the first T20I by 82 runs, the second by 138 runs and the third by 10 wickets.

With that, women cricket at international stage resumed from Wednesday with Germany beginning their brief tour of Austria during which they will play five T20Is across four days. The five-match series runs between August 12 to August 15 with a double-header scheduled for Thursday.

While men’s cricket has already resumed with England taking on West Indies last month before hosting Pakistan, this will be the first match in women’s cricket at international level since the coronavirus-forced break in March this year.

All the matches will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf

TOSS – The toss for the second T20I between Austria Women and Germany Women will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Harmannsdorf

AUT-W vs GR-W My Dream11 Team

Christina Gough (captain), Andrea-Mae Zepeda (vice-captain), Sylvia Kailath, Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Rezarta Avdylaj, Asmita Kohli, Milena Beresford, Priya Sabu, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Squads

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.

