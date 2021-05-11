Avesh Khan has been one of the biggest takeaways from a Covid-curtailed Indian Premier League 2021 season which saw 29 games being played. IPL 2021 has surely been the coming of age season for the 23-year old Delhi Capitals pacer.

Khan picked up 14 wickets from eight games and was among the leading wicket-takers of the league. He was also instrumental in the Capitals’ success this season where the franchise won six out of eight games and was the table-toppers before the lucrative league got suspended due to the Covid crisis in the country.

The pacer recently revealed his two most favourite wickets among the 14 he picked. Khan told Sprtskeeda that the wicket of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were his favourites.

“Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were my two favorite wickets. I was really happy when I dismissed them because both of them are legends. There was no particular plan in getting Kohli dismissed, just that we wanted to stick to a line just between the off stump and the fourth stump. He is a world-class batsman and looks to score runs so the idea was to build pressure with dot balls and it worked,” Avesh Khan revealed.

Following his success in the IPL, he was drafted into the Indian squad as a reserve player for the England tour. He is unlikely to feature in any games there, but the experience of sharing the dressing-room with stalwarts would help him grow as a cricketer.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the BCCI is eyeing the September window to conduct the remaining 31 matches. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tournament will not be played in India and UAE is being looked at as an option.