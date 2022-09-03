Dubai: Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming Super Four clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. The blockbuster match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Avesh Khan is suffering from viral fever and won’t be able to participate in the next match of the Indian cricket team. However, there hasn’t been any official update on the bowler by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) so far.