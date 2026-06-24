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  • Axar Patel reveals deep understanding between him and Rishabh Pant, says…

Axar Patel reveals deep understanding between him and Rishabh Pant, says…

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel opens up about his understanding and relationship with Rishabh Pant. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 24, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Published On Jun 24, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 24, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Axar Patel reveals his deep understanding with Rishabh

Axar Patel reveals his deep understanding with Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, there was a big moment took place as star player Rishabh Pant was traded to Delhi Capitals from his previous side, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Delhi Capitals mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be seen in Lucknow Super Giants’ jersey.

Axar Patel opens up on working closely with Rishabh Pant at Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will get less salary compared to his last season as he has been traded to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav will get the same salary he used to get from last season 13.50 crore.

After this trade, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain and star player, Axar Patel was seen welcoming Rishabh Pant into the team, which was shared by Delhi Capitals on their Instagram.

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When he was here before, he was my captain, and he was leading me. At that time, we didn’t have anything like ‘I am the captain, I will tell you this and that’. We used to work in mutual understanding. He knows that he is a senior player, and I know that I am a senior player. We had a mutual understanding of what he can do best in a particular situation and what he can’t,” he said.

Also Read: THIS Indian star says WPL’s helped her see cricket differently, she is…

Axar Patel gives Rishabh Pant complete freedom ahead of new IPL season

As a friend and as a captain, I will tell him that he knows that he doesn’t have any extra pressure from me or from the franchise. This is his own house; he has played here for many years. Delhi is his home, so I don’t have to say much to him. I just know that he will get full freedom as a captain from my side,” Axar Patel added.

Just enjoy yourself. Enjoy your character. Form is temporary, class is permanent. You are a player of that category. You have full freedom from our side. Just play your game and enjoy. This will be the message for him,” Patel concluded.

Also Read: Why David Warner posted laughing emoji on Parth Jindalâ€™s emotional farewell message to Kuldeep Yadav?

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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