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Ayush Mhatre injury update: Chennai Super Kings star suffers hamstring tear, Mike Hussey says ‘It looks…

Ayush Mhatre suffered a hamstring tear during CSK’s IPL 2026 clash vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Coach Mike Hussey worrying update. Get full injury update.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 19, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Published On Apr 19, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 19, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Ayush Mhatre injury update

Ayush Mhatre injury update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey provided an update on its top-order batter Ayush Mhatre, who suffered a hamstring tear while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), saying he didn’t know the exact extent of the injury but it definitely looks bad.

Ayush Mhatre’s quickfire start before injury

Mhatre came in as an impact sub for Gurjapneet Singh in the second over of CSK’s chase of 195 runs after the team lost the wicket of opener Sanju Samson. The 18-year-old looked in great touch and smashed the bowlers from the onset as he scored a quickfire 30 off 12 balls.

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Mhatre pulls hamstring during chase

Mhatre pulled his hamstring after the second delivery of the fifth over, trying to get back for the second run. He completed the run but sat down on the ground in pain, and the physio came running out immediately. He then opted to bat on instaead to fo go off the field, before losing his wicket a couple of deliveries later.

Mike Hussey’s honest assessment on Mhatre injury

It’s a hamstring tear. Don’t know how bad it is. We’ll scan him probably the next day. I’m not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he’s going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch for us,” Hussey said in a post-match presser.

He is an exciting young talent, but it is going to give someone else an opportunity, so that’s exciting as well. We have got some really good players that haven’t got an opportunity, so it’s going to be exciting for one of those guys. As much as we are really disappointed to lose Ayush, I don’t know for how long, but it’s exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance,” he added.

Mhatre latest addition to CSK’s growing injury list

Mhatre is the latest inclusion to CSK’s injury list as bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have already been ruled out due to injury, while former captain MS Dhoni is yet to play a match as he is still recovering from a calf injury, which he sustained during the practice session ahead of the tournament.

CSK slips to seventh spot after defeat

CSK suffered a 10-run loss to SRH and moved down to seventh spot in the points table with four points in six matches. They will next face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

(Inputs from IANS)

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Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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