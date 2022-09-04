‘Babar Aik Aam Se Baap Ka Aam Sa Beta Hai,’ Babar Azam’s Father’s Reply To A Fan’s Emotional Request Wins Hearts

Dubai: India and Pakistan will face off in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan suffered a close loss to India in the group stage encounter thus they will be eyeing to settle the scores in the coming game.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has massively contributed to Pakistan’s success in recent times. He is the number one ODI and T20I batter and is only behind Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne in Test rankings. Even Virat Kohli recently heaped praise on Babar and called him the current best batter across formats.

“And rightly so, he has amazing talent and I have always enjoyed watching him play. So that hasn’t changed. He is performing now and he is coming into his own, but I don’t see his attitude or his approach change towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in the foundations of his upbringing,” Kohli went on to say.

“His cricketing foundations as well are very solid. So these kinds of players, these kinds of characters go a long way and inspire a lot of people. And I see that happening with him as well,” Kohli had said.

Despite achieving huge success, the Pakistan stalwart is a humble and down-to-earth person. Modesty has been inherited in Babar from his father. Recently, a fan of Babar Azam requested his father to help him meet Babar Azam to which Babar’s father gave a very humble reply.

“Babar agar Pakistan ho to jab chaho mere ghar akar mil lo bacchay, Babar aik aam se baap ka aam sa beta hai,” said Babar Azam’s father.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has endured two rare failures in the Asia Cup so far. He scored 10 against India and was dismissed for nine against Hong Kong. Pakistan relies a lot on Babar Azam thus the Pakistan skipper will have to do well if Pakistan have to give a tough fight to India.