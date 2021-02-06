Pakistan skipper Babar Azam - who is a premier batsman in the world - edged India captain Virat Kohli, English captain Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. ICC asked fans to pick the player who plays the best cover-drive. <p></p> <p></p>All the cricketers in the list are top batsmen in the world and to see Babar beat such big names in the poll, is certainly a massive feat. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll in which the Pakistan cricketer garnered around 46 per cent votes. <p></p> <p></p>He was closely followed by Kohli - who finished second by a whisker. Kohli lost out to Babar by a margin of 0.01 per cent. NZ star Williamson is third in the coveted list with 7.1 per cent, while Root with 1.1 per cent was at four. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Who is this generation's cover drive &#x1f451;? <a href="https://t.co/Ka9Cs2UlmK">pic.twitter.com/Ka9Cs2UlmK</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1356975784821485569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Currently, Babar averages in excess of 50 in ODIs and T20Is with 12 centuries and 40.93, while in Tests, he has over 2,000 runs at an average of 44.29. Babar has a total of 17 tons and 47 half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli on the other hand averages in excess of 50 across formats and has been one of the best players of the decade. Kohli - who was on paternity leave - is back at the helm of affairs as India hosts England at home. Kohli would be expected to play a big part in the series after having missed out on the Australia tour. <p></p> <p></p>Root has been ominous form, he has hit three consecutive centuries in the spin-friendly conditions of the sub-continent. In the first Test at Chennai against India, Root is on the verge of scoring a double hundred. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, Root is on 147 as England dominate proceedings.