Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record To Achieve This Unique Feat

New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued his juggernaut in limited-overs cricket as he powered Pakistan to a magnificent five-wicket win over West Indies. Babar scored 103 of 107 balls to help Pakistan hunt down the target of 306. This was Babar Azam’s third consecutive century in ODIs, having scored two centuries in the ODIs against Australia. Babar thus became the first batter in the history of the game to score three consecutive hundreds twice in ODIs.

Earlier, Babar had scored three consecutive hundreds against West Indies in 2016 as well. Meanwhile, the century also helped Babar Azam leapfrog Virat Kohli to become the fastest player to reach 1000 runs as captain. Babar achieved the feat in 13 innings while Kohli reached the landmark in 17 innings.

Speaking about the match, a magnificent century by Shai Hope (127), backed by vital contributions from Shamarh Brooks (70), Rovman Powell (32 ) and Romario Shepherd (25) helped West Indies post a solid 305-8. Hope and Brooks stitched a partnership of 154 runs and took West Indies to 163-1 in 31 overs. At that point, West Indies looked like getting somewhere around 350 runs, but a magnificent comeback by Pakistan bowlers saw West Indies reduce to 243-5 in 44th over. The late blitz by Powell and Shepherd helped them get past the 300 run mark.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early in the chase but Imam Ul Haq (65) and Babar Azam kept the team afloat with a 103 run partnership. Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (58) also stitched a 108 run stand to take Pakistan closer to the target. A cameo by Khusdil Shah (41 off 23) took Pakistan over the line.