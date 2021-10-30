Dubai: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been leading his side brilliantly in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With three consecutive wins, Pakistan certainly is the side to beat in this tournament. On Friday, Babar surpassed India captain Virat Kohli’s T20 record by becoming the fastest captain to 1000 T20I runs. He did this during the match against Afghanistan in Dubai.

Kohli had taken 30 innings to reach the milestone, whereas Babar has breached the mark in 26 innings. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis (31), Australian Aaron Finch (32), and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (36) complete the top five.

Babar looked in sublime touch against Afghanistan as he hit a brilliant 51 off 45 balls. An elated Babar Azam hailed the team for putting up a good show in the game against Afghanistan.

“He (Asif Ali) is known for this and I was confident pre-tournament itself that he would deliver when needed. We planned our strategies well with the ball and also ensured that he kept the uneven boundary dimensions in mind while bowling. Spinners were getting some grip from the track, Afghanistan has quality bowlers too and I was trying to take it as deep as possible. Unfortunately, I couldn’t finish things off but credit to Asif Ali,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Pakistan beat title contenders India in their tournament opener and then mauled New Zealand in their second game. With the win over Afghanistan, Pakistan has sealed a semi-final spot for themselves and in all probability, they would finish on top of the group.