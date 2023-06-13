Babar Azam Can Easily Surpass Virat Kohli: Imran Khan Makes Bold Prediction
New Delhi: India is all set to host the One-Day International Cricket World Cup later this year. While India has not been able to win an ICC Trophy in 10 years, it will be very exciting to watch if they are able to restrain the trophy at home. On the other hand, fans are very excited to watch their favourite team on the field fighting to lift the World Cup trophy.
Once again, India will be seen against Pakistan, which is the most iconic clash. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds a capacity of 100,000 spectators, is set to host the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 in the ODI World Cup.
Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has made a bold prediction for Babar Azam ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. According to him Babar can surpass former Indian captain Virat Kohli if he continues to deliver in his career.
"I haven't recently seen cricket, but I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class. Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli. He is that good, from what I have seen."
Curently Kohli has smashed 25,322 runs in international cricket in total of 497 matches. Where as on the other hand Babar, so far, has scored 12,270 runs in 251 games.
Ten Venues In Draft Schedule
According to reports in ESPNcricinfo, India are scheduled to play their league matches across nine venues. Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues during the league phase. Apart from the India match in Ahmedabad, Pakistan are slotted to meet the two teams progressing from the Qualifier on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, and then Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12), which in the proposed schedule is the final match of the league phase.
COMMENTS