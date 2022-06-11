Babar Azam Costs Pakistan 5 Runs After A Bizarre Set Of Events

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a crucial knock in the second ODI as the home team beat West Indies by 120 runs in Multan. Babar has been in terrific form for Pakistan in recent times, however, on Friday, he cost his team five runs after a bizarre set of events.

During the chase of 276 by the West Indies, Babar caught the ball using one of Mohammad Rizwan’s wicketkeeping gloves. It happened in the 29th over of the West Indies innings and the umpires called it ‘illegal fielding.”

After the incident, five penalty runs were awarded to West Indies. According to the rules, No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards.

However, Babar’s mistake didn’t hurt the home side a lot as Mohammad Nawaz produced the best bowling figures of his career to take Pakistan to a remarkable victory.

In front of another full house, Nawaz turned the screws on the West Indies with his cunning and shrewd bowling to over and chasing return figures of 10-0-19-4 as the West Indies were skittled out for 155 in 32.2 overs after being 102 for three in the 19th over and chasing 276 for victory.

This was Nawaz’s second career four-fer in 18 appearances after he had taken four for 42 against the same opposition in Sharjah in September 2016. Nawaz’s scalps included Shamarah Brooks (42), Brandon King (0), Nicholas Pooran (25) and Rovman Powell (10).

In the first innings of the match, Babar and Imam-ul-Haq stitched a 120-run second-wicket partnership that proved to be the cornerstone of Pakistan’s 275 for eight. Babar, whose previous five scores were 158, 57, 114, 105 not out, and 103, scored 77 runs off 93 balls in the second match of the series. He was beaten in the flight off Akeal Hosein and was caught and bowled by the left-arm spinner.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Sunday.