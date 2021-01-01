The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced it’s annual awards as skipper Babar Azam received the Most Valuable Cricket Award of the Year Award. The PCB announced the winners on it’s Twitter account. Babar Azam is one of the two batsmen who are currently amongst the ICC Top 10 Rankings in all three formats. The other player is Indian captain Virat Kohli. The Pakistan captain is at the second position in the T20I Ranking, while third and fifth in ODI and Test listings respectively.

Babar was also awarded the White-ball Cricketer of the Year after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is respectively.

The 26-year-old enjoyed decent success in the Test cricket also as he played four Tests during the year, Babar scored 338 runs at an average of 67.6.

However, Mohammad Rizwan was named Test Cricketer of the Year for his stellar show in red-ball cricket in 2020. The wicketkeeper-batsman slammed 302 runs for Pakistan in five Tests at an average of 43.14 which includes four half-centuries. The 28-year-old also had a great success behind the stumps with involvements in 12 dismissals.

Fawad Alam’s fighting 102 at Mount Maunganui, his first Test century in 11 years, was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year by the independent jury that comprised distinguished cricket personalities.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz was named as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year while 19-year-old Fatima Sana was chosen as the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

The 17-year-old Test fast-bowler Naseem Shah won the Emerging International Cricketer of the Year following his 20 wickets in eight Tests, including a hat-trick against Bangladesh that made him the youngest bowler to achieve the rare feat.

The Domestic Cricketer of the Year honour went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam after he became the only batsman in the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to complete 1,000 runs.

He finished 19 innings of 10 round matches with 1,065 runs with four centuries and four half-centuries at an average of just under 60.

The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the upcoming home series against South Africa.

(With PTI Inputs)