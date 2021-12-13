Lahore: Babar Azam has clearly mentioned that he is not going to reveal his conversation with then-India captain Virat Kohli before the toss during the T20 World Cup game in Dubai in October. Babar and Virat laughed away and fans loved the bromance which took place ahead of the toss.

During an interview recently, Babar was asked to reveal what Kohli told him, but the Pakistan captain remained tight-lipped about it as he did not want everyone to know about it.

“I won’t reveal the discussion in front of everyone,” said Babar Azam as quoted by Samaa TV.

Babar led Pakistan to their maiden win over arch-rivals India in a World Cup match. Pakistan humiliated India by 10 wickets in a game that remained one-sided till the end. the Men in Green cruised to an easy win.

Kohli continued his poor run with tosses as he lost it in the high-octane game and that proved to be decisive in the end. After being asked to bat, Pakistan got off to a near-perfect start as Shaheen Afridi knocked off the in-form Indian openers to peg them back from the outset.

All India could post was 151. Kohli led the way with a classy 49-ball 57.

For India, it was a campaign to forget as they could not make it to the Super 12. Kohli’s side lost to Pakistan and New Zealand. After the two losses, they bounced back with a string of wins but it proved to be too little too late.

On the other hand, Pakistan made the semis – but lost to Australia in a nail-biter.