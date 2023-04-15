Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PAK Win in 1st T20I
New Delhi: Legendary Pakistani batter Babar Azam equaled former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record of 41 wins in T20I matches on Friday (April 14) as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by 88 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series which was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Friday's match was Babar's 100th T20I for Pakistan. He has captained men in green in 67 games out of which he has won 41 times.
Dhoni has captained India in 72 T20I matches in which he won 41 times. Whereas Babar has played five matches less than him to equal his tally. Babar sits as No. 2 position among the captains with the most wins in the shortest format of the game at the international level. If Pakistan manages to win against New Zealand in the second match, he will reach at No. 1 position
Most wins as captain in T20I cricket:
Asghar Afghan 42 in 52 matches
Eoin Morgan 42 in 72 matches
BABAR AZAM 41 in 67 matches
MS Dhoni 41 in 72 matches
Aaron Finch 40 in 76 matches
Babar is just one win away from equaling the world record Alhamdulillah ? #PAKvNZ
April 14, 2023
Babar Azam equals Dhoni in most wins as a t20i captain !!!
41 in 67 for Babar*
41 in 72 for Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EQ38bS35oR
Nawaz ?? (@Rnawaz31888) April 14, 2023
Good teamwork tonight! Expecting more of the same tomorrow ?
Babar Azam April 14, 2023
Babar Azam is happy & It's enough to make my whole day. I love this man in every situation
KH SAKIB ?? (@Crickettalkss) April 14, 2023
With 42 wins as a captain, former England star Eoin Morgan and ex-Afghanistani skipper Asghar Stanikzai are at the first position.
