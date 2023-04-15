Advertisement

Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PAK Win in 1st T20I

Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PAK Win in 1st T20I

Babar Azam played his 100th T20I for Men in Green on Friday at his home ground, Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore. Babar Azam played his 100th T20I for Men in Green on Friday at his home ground, Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore.

Updated: April 15, 2023 12:25 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistani batter Babar Azam equaled former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record of 41 wins in T20I matches on Friday (April 14) as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by 88 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series which was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Friday's match was Babar's 100th T20I for Pakistan. He has captained men in green in 67 games out of which he has won 41 times.

Dhoni has captained India in 72 T20I matches in which he won 41 times. Whereas Babar has played five matches less than him to equal his tally. Babar sits as No. 2 position among the captains with the most wins in the shortest format of the game at the international level. If Pakistan manages to win against New Zealand in the second match, he will reach at No. 1 position

With 42 wins as a captain, former England star Eoin Morgan and ex-Afghanistani skipper Asghar Stanikzai are at the first position.

Also Read

More News ›
Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PAK Win in 1st T20I
Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Lead Chennai Super Kings In MS Dhoni's Absence- Kedar Jadhav
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At The Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 09:30 PM IST
3 Players Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As Captain If He Gets Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Knee Injury
Not Virat Kohli! Ab De Villiers Picks 4-Time Winner As G.O.A.T. of IPL - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PAK Win in 1st T20I

Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PA...

Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Lead Chennai Super Kings In MS Dhoni's Absence- Kedar Jadhav

Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Lead Chennai Super Kings In MS Dhoni's...

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At The Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 09:30 PM IST

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-C...

3 Players Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As Captain If He Gets Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Knee Injury

3 Players Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As Captain If He Gets Rul...

Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR

Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian F...

Advertisement