Babar Azam Equals MS Dhoni's Record As T20I Captain After PAK Win in 1st T20I

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistani batter Babar Azam equaled former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record of 41 wins in T20I matches on Friday (April 14) as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by 88 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series which was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Friday's match was Babar's 100th T20I for Pakistan. He has captained men in green in 67 games out of which he has won 41 times.

Dhoni has captained India in 72 T20I matches in which he won 41 times. Whereas Babar has played five matches less than him to equal his tally. Babar sits as No. 2 position among the captains with the most wins in the shortest format of the game at the international level. If Pakistan manages to win against New Zealand in the second match, he will reach at No. 1 position