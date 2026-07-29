Babar Azam explains how Shan Masood’s injury hurt Pakistan in West Indies defeat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes an untimely injury to Shan Masood played a major role in his team’s disappointing batting display during the opening Test against West Indies. Pakistan failed to chase down a target of 211 and were bowled out for just 120 on the final day, handing the hosts a 90-run victory and falling 1-0 behind in the two-match series.

The loss also continued Pakistan’s poor away form as the side lost its eighth consecutive Test away from home. Babar admitted the batting unit failed to deliver when it mattered the most while also pointing out to the loss of an experienced top-order batter.

Shan Masood’s finger injury disrupted Pakistan’s plans

Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood suffered a finger fracture while batting in the first innings of the Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Because of the injury, he could only bat at number eight in the second innings instead of opening the innings.

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Babar said Masood’s absence at the top of the order hurt Pakistan’s chances, especially against the new ball.

“Yes, Shan Masood’s injury affected us because, unfortunately, his finger is fractured, so we definitely missed him. At the same time, when you’re facing the new ball, you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then, as the ball gets older, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn’t put together those partnerships.”

Masood’s fitness will now be assessed ahead of the second and final Test, which begins in Port of Spain on August 2.

Babar fights lone battle as Pakistan collapse

Pakistan’s chase never gathered momentum after early wickets. Babar remained unbeaten with his 32nd Test half-century, but received little support from the rest of the batting line-up.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales produced a match-winning spell, finishing with figures of 5 for 20 to seal a memorable victory for the hosts.

Babar admits batting unit fell short

Reflecting on the defeat, Babar acknowledged that Pakistan had competed well for most of the match but failed to deliver with the bat on the final day.

He credited the West Indies bowlers for making the best use of the conditions and said the team would learn from its mistakes before the next Test.

“We played good cricket in the last few days, but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit. The surface is good and we expected the new ball to move for which we were prepared.

“But I think they bowled very well and used the conditions nicely. We’ll sit together and discuss these things because, while the result isn’t go our way, we can certainly address our mistakes. We’ll do our best to correct them and ensure we improve going forward.”

Pakistan face must-win Test in Port of Spain

The defeat has left Pakistan at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings and under pressure ahead of the second Test.

With Shan Masood’s availability still uncertain due to his finger injury, Pakistan will hope to regroup quickly and level the series when the teams meet again in Port of Spain on August 2.