Babar Azam Fan Trolls Virat Kohli, Gets Schooled By Indians Over Bizarre Logic
A Babar Azam fan from Pakistan tried to troll Virat Kohli but ended up getting trolled himself by Kohli fans
New Delhi: Virat Kohli scored his sixth IPL hundred as he helped RCB stay alive in the playoff race and beat SRH by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 187, Kohli scored 100 from 62 balls and clubbed with Faf du Plessis' 71, took RCB to an emphatic win. Post the win, the RCB team assembled in the dressing room where Virat Kohli talked about his 103 M six he hit against Nitish Reddy.
"Yes, you little strong boys, 103, I am taking that with me," he said as seen in the video posted by the RCB. Kohli then teased Maxwell and said, "Why are you surprised? Look at him. That's my biggest 6 of this season so I will take it anyways." The Aussie sarcastically replied, "It's a shot boundary, 59 yards."
"That's why I hit it that hard. I almost hit a wide for six in the end. Almost went for six," Virat Kohli quipped.
Jibe At Virat Kohli Invites Massive Trolls For Pakistan Fan
Meanwhile, a Pakistan fan tried to troll Virat Kohli saying that Maxwell destroyed Virat Kohli with his comments, however, the Indian fans schooled him with hilarious replies.
Maxi destroyed my goat in seconds ? pic.twitter.com/O6T7GQRHSY
?????????? (@BabarFanGirl56) May 19, 2023
it's a 103 m six. boundary length doesn't even matter. can't even understand this simple logic?
Prakash Pallapothu ? (@urstrulyPNVSP) May 20, 2023
This is why education is important.
Mohali to Melbourne 82* (@MelbourneNT82) May 20, 2023
Virat Kohli's century helped RCB reach 14 points and the team now needs a win against Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs. However, if RCB lose against GT, it will get tough for them to move through, especially if MI, CSK, LSG register wins in their final league matches.
COMMENTS