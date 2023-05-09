Babar Azam Gives Cryptic Response To Question Over Pakistan's Asia Cup, World Cup Participation

Babar Azam responded to questions over Pakistan's Asia Cup and ODI World Cup participation saying Pakistan will play anywhere the team gets a chance to play, adding that he can't say anything if the team will participate in the events or not as the decision will be taken by PCB and government.

New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has reacted to the rumours of Pakistan boycotting the ODI World Cup in India later this year. Pakistan's participation in the marquee event is doubtful given that team India is not touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan had threatened that if India don't play the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, the Men in Green will boycott the World Cup in India but the BCCI is not willing to compromise the players' security at any cost.

Pakistan even proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup where India could play their matches outside Pakistan but as per reports, the ACC has rejected the proposal citing logistic issues, with Sri Lanka emerging as the prime contender to host the event.

"ACC has always maintained that in principle the 'hybrid model' is unacceptable and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed," an ACC source told PTI. "Also it's not about Pakistan hosting its own matches. It also means that if India and Pakistan are in same group, the third team will be travelling to and fro between Dubai and a city in Pakistan," the source added.

"Also logistically, the broadcasters wouldn't want to send separate units in two countries. Sri Lanka, just like UAE doesn't require inter-city flights whether you play at the Khettarama (Premadasa Stadium), SSC or Galle or Kandy," he added.

Babar Azam Speaks On Boycotting Asia Cup 2023 And ODI World Cup The ACC's decision to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan will hurt the PCB and the board is mulling over skipping the two major events. When Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was asked if Pakistan will play in the Asia Cup and World Cup, Babar said he can't say if the team will participate in the tournaments as the decision has to be taken by the PCB and Pakistan government.