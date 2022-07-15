Babar Azam Makes Massive Prediction On Virat Kohli’s International Future, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career at the moment. The former Indian captain has been waiting for the 71st century of his international career for a while now and it looks like a far cry at the moment as he has not been able to score even a half-century in the last few innings. Virat Kohli failed to score big runs once again as he got out for 16 runs off 25 balls in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against England. While some people are criticising Virat Kohli for his poor form, some are showing their support for one of the greatest cricket players of our time.

Pakistan cricket team’s captain Babar Azam also came out in Virat Kohli’s support in this tough time. Babar Azam has been compared to Virat Kohli for a while now and both the players have huge respect for each other on and off the field.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,” tweeted Babar Azam after Kohli failed to score big runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against England.

Virat Kohli, who missed the first ODI against England, is back in the Indian team for the second and third ODI against England. A lot was expected from Kohli in the match as ODI is a format he feels most comfortable in. However, he once again failed to live up to the expectations. Fans are hoping that he will get back in form in the third and final match of the series which will also act as a decider.

The Indian batsman will not be a part of the T20I upcoming series against West Indies, which also raised questions over his future in the Indian team as he is continuously failing to score runs on the international stage.