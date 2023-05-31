Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Studying For Exams, Pic Go Viral
A photo of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan studying for exams went viral all over internet.
New Delhi: Star Pakistani batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan recently came into the limelight after they became the first Pakistan cricketers to execute an education programme at Harvard Business School. They have enrolled in the BEMS (Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports) programme for further studies.
The batters are already in the USA to begin the programme and are taking classes for it. Their classes are scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 3 at the Harvard Business School campus in Boston, Massachusetts.
Recently, a picture of both stars has gone viral all over the internet, where they can be seen studying for the exams. In the picture, Babar is laying on the couch, holding his notes, while Rizwan is accompanying him, sitting on the floor, reading.
Here is the picture:
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan studying for exams in the US ??? pic.twitter.com/vh60J7Ksbh
Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 30, 2023
Babar Opens Up About His Inspiration For Studying
Babar Azam also expressed his delight at taking part in the programme.
He also mentioned that his studies will also help the cricket community make massive strides as well
"I am a lifelong learner, and I have had detailed chats about this programme with Prof. Elberse and Rehmani. My inspiration for joining this world-class programme at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide. I am sure there are scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who are coming from corners of the world," Babar was quoted as saying by Pakistan Cricket.
