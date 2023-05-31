Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Studying For Exams, Pic Go Viral...

New Delhi: Star Pakistani batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan recently came into the limelight after they became the first Pakistan cricketers to execute an education programme at Harvard Business School. They have enrolled in the BEMS (Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports) programme for further studies.

The batters are already in the USA to begin the programme and are taking classes for it. Their classes are scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 3 at the Harvard Business School campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, a picture of both stars has gone viral all over the internet, where they can be seen studying for the exams. In the picture, Babar is laying on the couch, holding his notes, while Rizwan is accompanying him, sitting on the floor, reading.

Here is the picture: