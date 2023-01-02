Babar Azam Picks Victory Over India As His Favourite Match

New Delhi: 2022 was a memorable year for Pakistan as far as white ball cricket was concerned. The team reached the final of Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Even though they failed to bag title on both occasions but still reaching final was a big deal. But for Pakistan skipper Babar his team’s win over New Zealand in the semifinal of T20 World Cup wasn’t the best game of 2002 and instead he picked victory over India in Super 4 as the best game of 2022.

“In T20 cricket, my favourite match was the win against India in the repeat fixture of the Asia Cup as it was a crucial game for us in terms of a place in the final,” Babar said on the PCB podcast.

Pakistan defeated India in a tense last over finish with one-ball to spare by a margin of five wickets.This came just a week after India had beaten the Men in Green in a group stage match in another last-over thriller with Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance helping the team seal a win by 5 wickets.

Indian team failed to reach Asia Cup finals whereas Pakistan lost the finals to Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan once again met in the 2022 T20 World Cup in a clash for the ages at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match turned to another last-over spectacle with a sensational knock from Virat Kohli taking India over the line in a last-ball finish.

However, India were embarrassingly knocked in the semi-finals by virtue of a 10-defeat against eventual champions England.