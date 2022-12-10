<strong>Multan</strong>: The second Test between Pakistan and England has been nothing short of entertainment so far. If Abrar Ahmed made the headlines on Day 1 in Multan by taking 7/114 on debut, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam decided to grab the spotlight with umpire Marias Erasmus on the second. <p></p> <p></p>In a picture that went viral on social media on Day 1 of the ongoing Test, Babar was seen talking with batting partner Abdullah Shafique. Erasmus was standing right behind Babar and it looked like the Pakistan captain's has got a belly like Erasmus. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Recreating the meme ?</p> <p></p>Babar Azam ? Marais Erasmus <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvENG</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UKSePK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UKSePK</a> <a href="https://t.co/wY8Xryd9fb">pic.twitter.com/wY8Xryd9fb</a> <p></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1601515925748219907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Having noticed the viral photo on social media, Babar decided to recreate the meme actually with Erasmus on field. The incident happened during England's second innings when Imam-ul-Haq threw the ball from point and it bounced off Zak Crawley's bat to hot Erasmus' belly. <p></p> <p></p>Grabbing the opportunity, Babar ran to Erasmus, stood next to the South African in sync, and put his belly out while sharing a giggle with him, the video of which went viral on internet. Even the commentators couldn't stop laughing. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Babar Bhai ???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Memes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Memes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabarAzam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabarAzam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/a7X6ek1aI7">pic.twitter.com/a7X6ek1aI7</a></p> <p></p> Abrar Ahmed (@ReaIAbrarAhmed_) <a href="https://twitter.com/ReaIAbrarAhmed_/status/1601583923242233856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Batting first, England were all out for for 281, thanks to Abrar's seven-for. In reply, Pakistan were all out for 202. England finished Day 2 stumps at 202/5, leading by 281 runs.