Multan: The second Test between Pakistan and England has been nothing short of entertainment so far. If Abrar Ahmed made the headlines on Day 1 in Multan by taking 7/114 on debut, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam decided to grab the spotlight with umpire Marias Erasmus on the second.

In a picture that went viral on social media on Day 1 of the ongoing Test, Babar was seen talking with batting partner Abdullah Shafique. Erasmus was standing right behind Babar and it looked like the Pakistan captain’s has got a belly like Erasmus.

Having noticed the viral photo on social media, Babar decided to recreate the meme actually with Erasmus on field. The incident happened during England’s second innings when Imam-ul-Haq threw the ball from point and it bounced off Zak Crawley’s bat to hot Erasmus’ belly.

Grabbing the opportunity, Babar ran to Erasmus, stood next to the South African in sync, and put his belly out while sharing a giggle with him, the video of which went viral on internet. Even the commentators couldn’t stop laughing.

Batting first, England were all out for for 281, thanks to Abrar’s seven-for. In reply, Pakistan were all out for 202. England finished Day 2 stumps at 202/5, leading by 281 runs.