Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test captain, replaces Shan Masood ahead of England series

Pakistan have decided to make a major leadership change ahead of an important stretch of Test cricket. As the team prepares for back-to-back home series against the West Indies and England, the selectors have handed the captaincy to one of the country’s biggest stars in an effort to revive their fortunes in the longest format.

The squad also features several fresh faces, with four uncapped players earning their maiden Test call-ups.

Babar Azam replaces Shan Masood as Test captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Babar Azam will once again lead the national Test side.

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Babar replaces Shan Masood, whose tenure as captain came to an end after a difficult run of results. Pakistan will now hope the experienced batter can guide the team back to winning ways as they continue their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Pakistan’s immediate assignment is a two-match Test series against the West Indies, beginning on July 25. That will be followed by a high-profile three-match Test series against England, starting on August 19.

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Four uncapped players receive maiden Test call-up

The selectors have rewarded domestic performances by including four new faces in the squad.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, fast bowler Ubaid Shah, and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori have all received their first Test call-ups.

The youngsters will be hoping to make their international debut during the upcoming home season.

Saud Shakeel set for England series if fit

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has also been named in Pakistan’s squad for the England series.

However, his participation will depend on passing a fitness assessment before the tour begins.

The team management is expected to take a final decision on his availability closer to the start of the series.

Shan Masood’s captaincy ends after difficult record

Shan Masood’s time as Pakistan’s Test captain proved to be one of the toughest periods for the national team.

He led Pakistan in 16 Test matches, winning only four and losing 12. Those results made him the first captain in Test history to lose as many as 12 of his first 16 Tests in charge.

During his tenure, Pakistan also endured a seven-match losing streak, equalling the country’s longest sequence of defeats in Test cricket.

With Pakistan currently sitting ninth in the World Test Championship standings, the selectors have opted for a leadership change in the hope of turning things around.

Pakistan Test squad for West Indies series

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan Test squad for England series

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.