Babar Azam returns! Pakistan announces squad for ODI series against Australia

The Pakistan cricket team are all set to play their next clash against Australia in the three-match ODI series. The ODI series is all set to begin on May 30. Now, letâ€™s see their squad for the ODI clash.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf Maaq Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Sohail Nazir, Sahabzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

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Star Pakistan player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Shaheen Afridi has been appointed as the captain of the team for this ODI series. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha will handle the vice-captain duties in the series. Some of the players who were excluded from the team due to their poor performance are also added. Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have also been included in the ODI clash.

Sufian Muqeem, who was not a part of the squad against Bangladesh in the ODI series, is also being added to the squad for the important clash. Some of the players, like Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohel Nazir, are set to make their debut for the team in the ODI format. They had showcased their class in the T20I Internationals.

There were some players who werenâ€™t able to join the teams for genuine reasons. However, the PCB statement cleared about Usman Khanâ€™s unavailability in the squad. Usman missed the series due to illness. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Nazir have been included in the squad as the two wicketkeepers. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are unavailable for selection due to lack of full fitness and are completing their rehab under the supervision of the PCB medical team.

For the preparation of the ODI series against Australia, Pakistan team are set to gather at the training camp in Islamabad on Friday.

The Australian team will arrive in Pakistan on May 23rd. The three-match ODI series will begin on May 30th. The first match of the series will be played in Rawalpindi. The second ODI will be played on June 2nd, and the third and final match will be played in Lahore on June 4th. The last bilateral series between Pakistan and Australia was played in 2024, where Pakistan won the series 2-1 after 22 years. Australia last toured Pakistan in 2022, and Pakistan also won that series 2-1.

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