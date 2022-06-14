My Runs Are Worth Gold: Babar Azam Reveals His Prime Goal For Pakistan, Names His Childhood Hero

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in ominous form for the past couple of seasons and is possibly the best all-format player around the world at the moment. Talking about it, Babar said that he is enjoying his rich vein of form but his prime goal is to win two World Cups for Pakistan in the next one and a half years and added that if that happens it will make him feel that his runs are worth in gold.

“No doubt I am enjoying my form,” said the Pakistan captain in an email interview with AFP.

“But with this form, my prime goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next one-and-a-half years and if that happens I will feel that my runs are worth gold,” he added.

The 27-year-old is currently the No.1 batter in both ODIs and T20I cricket and revealed that his only goal was to play for Pakistan when started playing cricket and become a top batter that in a manner that will help his team win all the titles.

“When I started playing cricket as a schoolboy the target was to play international cricket for Pakistan, become the world’s top batsman in such a manner that it helps my team to win all the titles,” he said.

The Pakistan captan further revealed that he moulded his game after watching South African great AB de Villiers in his early days.

“When I was a kid I used to follow AB de Villiers. I liked the way he used to play the ball on the up. It was delightful for me so I developed that and it helps me get even with the bowlers,” said Babar.

Pakistan won the ODI as well as the T20I series against West Indies with Babar playing a key role in their victory. Babar also touched upon his mindset and approach while playing for his country at the highest level.

“The first and foremost thing is that you have to have belief in yourself and with that mindset I get into the middle and bat with a positive and aggressive intent. I always want to dominate the opponents, and that pays off. When you score runs, not only the world acknowledges and fans are enraptured, it also motivates the whole team and they also aim to contribute,” the 27-year-old revealed.

“As captain I want to take the challenge because I am at the front. If I am in front, only then my team will follow me and that is the same with run scoring,” he further added.

“If I am scoring runs then other batters will follow and get inspired, but there is always room for improvement so I want to improve my finishing and that is important as captain,” he reckoned.

“It’s a great feeling playing at your home grounds and before your own fans. That gives me a double dose of energy and I aspire more and more wins for Pakistan,” wrote Babar Azam.