Babar Azam On Cusp Of Breaking Massive Virat Kohli Record

Karachi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is on the cusp of breaking a massive Virat Kohli record in the fourth T20I against England at the National Stadium in Karachi, today, 25th September. Pakistan are 2-1 down in the seven-match series after losing the third T20I by 63 runs.

Babar scored a magnificent hundred in the second T20I but didn’t do much in the other two games. Pakistan fans are hoping to see another Babar special in Karachi in the 4th T20I. A decent outing for Babar will not only help the Men in Green but will also allow Babar to break yet another record of Virat Kohli.

The Indian stalwart is the quickest batter to score 3000 T20I runs. Kohli took 81 innings to reach the milestone. Meanwhile, Babar has scored 2903 runs in 78 innings, thus he only needs 97 runs in four games to leapfrog Virat Kohli and become the fastest batter to reach 3000 T20I runs. Earlier, Babar also became the second-fastest batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has endured two poor outings in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Kohli scored his maiden T20I century, against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup after which it was expected that the veteran batter will pick up form and do well against Australia.

However, Kohli has struggled in the two T20Is so far. He will have one final shot at Australia in the final T20I which is set to take place in Hyderabad today, September 25. The series is tied at 1-1 thus this match is also a series decider.