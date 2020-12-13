Babar Azam Set to Miss T20I vs New Zealand, Shadab Khan to Lead The Side

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is set to miss the T20I series against New Zealand due to a thumb injury he picked up during a practice session. This would come as a big setback for the touring side. Shadab Khan would be leading the side in Babar’s absence. The decision to pick Shadab – who was suffering from a niggle – over Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, it states that the premier batsman of the side would be out for a couple of weeks and would be monitored closely.

“Babar suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture. As such, Babar will be unable to attend nets for, at least, 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the 18, 20 and 22 December T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, and Napier, respectively”, PCB stated in a release.

“During this period, the doctors will continue to monitor Babar’s injury before confirming his participation in the first Test, which starts at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on 26 December,” it added.

The development also creates doubt over Babar’s participation in the upcoming Test series as well. The first Test starts on December 26 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.