Advertisement

Babar Azam Sleeping With Normal People On 2nd Day Of Hajj At Muzdalifah – Picture Goes VIRAL

Babar Azam was spotted sleeping under the open sky on his second day of Hajj. Pakistan captain is performing Hajj ahead of ODI World Cup and Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam Sleeping With Normal People On 2nd Day Of Hajj At Muzdalifah – Picture Goes VIRAL
Updated: June 28, 2023 5:55 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Babar Azam was spotted sleeping under the open sky on his second day of Hajj. Pakistan captain is performing Hajj ahead of ODI World Cup and Asia Cup 2023. After three years of restriction on the Hajj pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Arabia government has allowed Hajj to return to full capacity in 2023. Millions of people are gathering in Mecca to make the Hajj pilgrimage between June 26 and July 1, 2023.

A picture of Babar Azam is going viral on social media where the star batter can be seen sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah. Fans are loving this photo and are sharing it at a rapid pace on the internet.

IND To Face PAK In ODI World Cup 2023 On October 15

The fixtures list for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read

More News ›
Babar Azam Sleeping With Normal People On 2nd Day Of Hajj At Muzdalifah – Picture Goes VIRAL
Sri Lanka To Host Pakistan For Two-Match Test Series Next Month
Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns
Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns
Babar Azam Can Easily Surpass Virat Kohli: Imran Khan Makes Bold Prediction
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Babar Azam Sleeping With Normal People On 2nd Day Of Hajj At Muzdalifah – Picture Goes VIRAL

Babar Azam Sleeping With Normal People On 2nd Day Of Hajj At...

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil Protestor Off Field At Lord's - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Jonny Bairstow Carries Oil ...

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: ENG Opt To Bowl | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, C...

ODI World Cup 2023: 'India-Pakistan Semifinal Match At Eden Gardens Would Be A Dream', Hopes Sourav Ganguly's Brother

ODI World Cup 2023: 'India-Pakistan Semifinal Match At Eden ...

Advertisement