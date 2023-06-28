Babar Azam is sleeping in an open sky at Muzdalifah like other Hajis because our religion teaches us equality. pic.twitter.com/OFaNWgLztw

A picture of Babar Azam is going viral on social media where the star batter can be seen sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah. Fans are loving this photo and are sharing it at a rapid pace on the internet.

New Delhi: Babar Azam was spotted sleeping under the open sky on his second day of Hajj. Pakistan captain is performing Hajj ahead of ODI World Cup and Asia Cup 2023. After three years of restriction on the Hajj pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Arabia government has allowed Hajj to return to full capacity in 2023. Millions of people are gathering in Mecca to make the Hajj pilgrimage between June 26 and July 1, 2023.

IND To Face PAK In ODI World Cup 2023 On October 15

The fixtures list for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

(with IANS inputs)