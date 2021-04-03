Babar Azam or Virat Kohli – who is the best? This has been a hotly debated topic in recent times, like the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons in football. The debate once again erupted after the newly-appointed Pakistan skipper slammed a match-winning century against South Africa on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kohli has not hit a century since 2019. With the ton against SA, Azam became fastest to 13 ODI centuries. He has got to the feat in 76 innings, while Kohli took 10 more innings to reach his 13th.

Kohli still continues to dominate the rankings. With 857 points, the Indian skipper is at the top of the table, while the Pakistan sensation occupies the second spot with 837 points.

Here is how fans rekindled the Kohli vs Azam debate after the century by the Pakistan captain.

Hope Virat Kohli is watching and learning from Babar Azam how to score centuries. Beautiful innings from the 👑 #SAvPAK#BabarAzam Hammad Zahid 14 🇵🇰. (@hammadz20) April 3, 2021

Hope Virat Kohli is watching and learning from Babar Azam how to score centuries. Beautiful innings from the 👑 #SAvPAK Haroon (@hazharoon) April 2, 2021

Another 💯 for our run machine, Babar Azam. He is going bang on the Proteas, showing his class. A couple of 💯s more and he might replace Virat Kohli as the number one ODI batsman.#PAKvSA Akash (@Dr_AkashZ) April 2, 2021

A brilliant innings of 103 runs by Captain Babar Azam. U are an asset of Pakistan Cricket Babar ❣️❣️❣️ Babar Azam > Virat Kohli #PAKvSA Hassaan Malik 🇵🇰 (@ImHassaanMalik) April 2, 2021

“To be honest, when the wickets fell I was nervous and the pressure was on with that Nortje spell, and he bowled extremely well. Hopefully, we will learn from our mistakes. We need to take the confidence from this win into the next game and hopefully close the series,” said Babar at the presentation.