Babar Azam’s angry reply ‘Stop comparing me with Virat Kohli’ after Peshawar Zalmi win in PSL 2026

Babar scored 43 runs off 37 balls and played a significant role in the chase for 146 runs. However, once again, he was unable to remain until the end and finish the game on a strong note.

Babar Azam

In the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi won a thrilling last-ball game against Hyderabad Kingsmen, but the focus was still on Babar Azam’s performance and how he dealt with the growing criticism.

Babar hit 43 runs off 37 balls and was a big part of the chase for 146 runs. But once again, he couldn’t stay until the end and finish the game strong. This is something that keeps coming up about the Pakistani star in T20 cricket.

A reporter asked Babar directly after the game why he couldn’t finish games and compared him to Virat Kohli, saying that the Indian batter always manages to finish games for his team.

Babar’s strong response to the reporter

Babar Azam didn’t hold back when asked how he compared to Kohli. He answered firmly at the press conference after the game.

“Get these things done. Don’t tell anyone these things. Stop comparing and go on. You think I haven’t finished matches, but that’s not true.

Babar clearly didn’t like the question and told the reporter to stop making such comparisons.

ðŸš¨Babar Azam SaidðŸ—£ï¸ Don't compare me with Virat Kohli bcz i try to learn every day,



-Someone tell him you are a worst player than bavuma in this format forget Virat Kohli bro pic.twitter.com/1jEwnc2AKi — SheRâ€¢ALI (@Sher__Ali) April 8, 2026

People are criticizing Babar in T20 cricket

Despite being one of Pakistan’s best modern batters, Babar Azam has consistently faced criticism in the shortest format. People often ask about his strike rate and whether he can handle pressure when chasing after something.

Babar has played two games so far in the PSL 2026 season. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 126.15. He has only hit 10 fours and one six, which many fans and experts think is not enough for a player of his level.

The game against the Hyderabad Kingsmen was a wonderful example. Even though Zalmi got the target on the last ball, many people thought Babar should have taken the team home more easily instead of waiting until the last ball.

Babar’s PSL 2026 record

Babar Azam is still the most important batter and captain for Peshawar Zalmi. But his slow conversion rate from starts to big scores is still a hot topic among cricket fans and analysts all over Pakistan.

While Babar Azam has a good overall record in T20 cricket, his critics say he needs to work on his finishing skills, especially when compared to aggressive finishers like Virat Kohli.

As the PSL 2026 season goes on, the argument will probably keep going. Fans are excited to see if Babar can prove his critics wrong by winning and finishing the matches.