Babar Azam’s BBL journey ends early amid criticism, What’s reason behind his sudden exit?

Babar Azam's surprise exit from Sydney Sixers just before the BBL 15 Challenger Final! Find out why he’s heading back to Pakistan and what’s next for the team.

Babar Azam leaves Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL finals

Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam will not feature in the remaining matches of the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 as he returns home for national duty, the Sydney Sixers announced on Thursday.

Departure comes just before challenger final

The announcement comes just 24 hours before the Sixers face the Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG in the Challenger Final. The winner of this match will meet the Perth Scorchers in the BBL final in Perth on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers confirmed that Babar must leave immediately to join Pakistan’s national team camp, ahead of upcoming international fixtures. Consequently, he will be unavailable for selection for the rest of the BBL Finals series.

Babar’s performance in debut BBL season

In his debut BBL season, Babar Azam scored 202 runs in 11 matches, averaging 22.44 with a strike rate of 103.06, including two half-centuries. Despite the early departure, his contributions have been valuable for the Sixers this season.

Pakistan tour and pre-camp context

Babar was initially available for the full BBL season and was not part of Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in early January.

Pakistan will play three T20I matches against Australia starting January 29, but all Australian squad members still participating in the BBL will remain with their teams until the final. Meanwhile, the rest of the Pakistan squad will depart for a pre-tour camp in the UAE on January 24.

Babar shared his gratitude and reflected on his time in Australia: “First of all, thank you to the Sydney Sixers for having me and all the boys, all the coaches, and I very enjoy my time. Unfortunately, I have to leave the team now for national duty. Thank you to the Sydney Sixers fans, always giving so much support, so much encouragement, so much fun, so I really enjoyed that atmosphere at the SCG. Thank you very much.”

A message from Babar before he heads back to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp

This is what Mark Waugh had advised the Sydney Sixers regarding Babar’s form:

“I think a bit of tough love, they need to rejiggle their batting, because at the moment, almost totally relying on Steve Smith. Unfortunately, I’m going to have to drop Babar Azam.”

“I don’t think he’s done enough at the top of the order. I know he’s world class, but the thing about winning this tournament and so far he just hasn’t done it.”

Mark Waugh believes the Sydney Sixers need to adjust their side if they want to win #BBL15.

Daniel Hughes recalled for challenger final

With Babar departing, veteran batsman Daniel Hughes has been recalled to the Sixers squad for the Challenger Final. Hughes is set to play his 100th BBL game, providing experience and stability for the team in the high-stakes match.