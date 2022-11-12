Babar Azam’s Embarrassing Reaction To Journalist’s Blunt Question On IPL: Watch

Melbourne: Pakistan will play England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan were down and out after losing to India and Zimbabwe, but they bounced back to defeat South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh to book a slot in the semis where they thrashed New Zealand. They are now just a win away from their second T20 World Cup title.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Pakistan captain Babar Azam attended a media conference where he was left baffled with a question on IPL. Babar was asked by the journalist if Pakistan players would have benefitted from playing in the IPL.

“Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team and is that something you have any hope for in the future?,” asked the journalist.

Babar was not impressed by the question and immediately looked at the media manager who asked the journalist to talk about the T20 World Cup only. “We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment.”

More to follow..