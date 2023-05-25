Karachi: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam recently went out on a motorbike ride. Babar shared the video of him riding the heavy bike on his social media handles. However, his ride was not well appreciated by fans who raised concerns about Babar Azam's safety. A few fans stated that with World Cup not far away, Babar should refrain from such activities.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam recently signed up a contract with Colombo Strikers for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League. Babar will be joined by teammate Naseem Shah and Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the squad.