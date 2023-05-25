Babar Azam's 'Fast And Furious' Avatar Sparks Safety Concerns Among Pakistan Fans | Watch Video
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shared a video on his social media handles where he was seen riding a sports bike. The fans were concerned about Babar's safety and asked him to avoid such activities with World Cup not far away.
Karachi: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam recently went out on a motorbike ride. Babar shared the video of him riding the heavy bike on his social media handles. However, his ride was not well appreciated by fans who raised concerns about Babar Azam's safety. A few fans stated that with World Cup not far away, Babar should refrain from such activities.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam recently signed up a contract with Colombo Strikers for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League. Babar will be joined by teammate Naseem Shah and Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the squad.
Someone please get Bobby OFF that bike. And any other bike!!!!! https://t.co/xQZ87BwS4b
D (@Le_Sabre54) May 24, 2023
We have a World Cup to play in 5 months and Babar is doing such dangerous activities?
Remove him from captaincy please, irresponsible. https://t.co/dAk7WcDj7M
f (@fas___m) May 24, 2023
Easy there Bobby! Could this need for speed wait till after the ODI World Cup? ?
Behram Qazi ?? ?? (@DeafMango) May 24, 2023
Speaking about Pakistan, the team recently defeated New Zealand in the ODI series at home. The team is scheduled to play Asia cup next, however, the fate of the tournament relies on BCCI. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Pakistan but the BCCI has denied sending the team to Pakistan. The PCB has proposed a hybrid model for the tournament where the tournament can be played in two parts, with the first one in Pakistan where all teams play once, while the second leg, involving India being played at a neutral venue. The BCCI is set to take a call on Asa Cup in their next SGM on May 27, however, as per reports, the BCCI are likely to accept the proposal.
