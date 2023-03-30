Babar Azam's Salary 12 Times Less Than What Virat Kohli Earns

New Delhi: The BCCI recently announced its annual contracts. Virat Kohli, as expected, was kept in the highest A+ category where he will be paid a massive sum of 7 crores per year as salary. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is often compared with Virat Kohli but Azam is nowhere close to Kohli in terms of monetary benefits. Babar Azam's salary is 12 times less than Virat Kohli. As per the PCB contract, Babar gets 1.25M Pakistan rupees, which is equal to 43,50,000 INR per year.

The players in the highest category in Pakistan are paid less than the players in the lowest category of the BCCI. The likes of Babar and Rizwan earn less than Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh.

Changes in BCCI's Annual Contracts

BCCI made a few notable changes in their annual contracts. Under-fire batter KL Rahul was demoted to B category while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to the A+ category. Along with Kohli and Jadeja, India captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are also kept in the A+ Category. Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Axar Patel were kept in the A category and will earn 5 crores a year.

BCCI B category Players List

Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubhman Gill.

BCCI C Category Players List

Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat

Questions Raised On Jasprit Bumrah's Inclusion In the A+ Category

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for a while owing to a back injury, however, he was kept in the A+ category. Bumrah's inclusion in the A+ category raised many eyebrows. Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL and WTC final but is likely to return for the ODI World Cup in India.

Bumrah will be missed in the IPL as he is the lead pacer for the Mumbai franchise. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said that Bumrah's loss is a big one for Mumbai but at the same time, it is a great opportunity for the youngsters to step up.