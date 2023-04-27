Babar Doesn't Know How To Do Captaincy: Ex-PAK stumper slams Men in Green Skipper

New Zealand made a comeback, draw the five-match T20I series against Pakistan earlier this week.

New Delhi: Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat from a winning position against second string New Zealand side in the fifth and final T20I of five-match series in Rawalpindi on Monday (April 24). The Men in Green were leading the series by 2-0 after comfortable wins in first two matches, but then they bottled in the next three matches which denied them an opportunity to win the T20I series at home.

The poor show by team hasn't gone down well with many greats of Pakistan cricket and they have slammed team for their shambolic show. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also facing a lot of flak from fans and former greats.

"Speaking of their mistakes, they deflect and accuse us of criticism. But our focus is on their captaincy, not their performance. We're not blind to their abilities," said Kamran [as quoted by Cricket Pakistan].

"He (Babar Azam) still doesn't know how to do captaincy after four years - he doesn't even know which bowler to give to ball to at what time. It's no surprise that they lost when they continued to make the same mistakes. We didn't control our errors, and that's why they emerged victorious," the former keeper further said.

Speaking further on the captaincy decisions, Kamran criticised the choice of bowlers against New Zealand run-chase in the fifth T20I.

"If both the left-handed batsmen were on the crease, the logical choice would have been to give the ball to Iftikhar Ahmed.

"But instead, we saw the leg-spinner Shadab Khan being given the over and was being continuously smashed by the New Zealand batters. It would have been wise to rest him and bring in another all-rounder to give the team a chance to regain their footing," said Kamran further.