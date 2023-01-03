Babar Run Out By Imam: Fans React As Misunderstanding On Field Led To Pakistan Skipper’s Dismissal

New Delhi: Pakistan is currently engaged in a red ball battle with New Zealand these days. After playing a draw in first game, both teams are engaged in second Test at National Stadium in Karachi. On Day 2 of the second Test a bizarre incident took place when an on field misunderstanding between Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq led to former’s dismissal.

A video of this incident is going viral

Hahahaha Times changes but Pakistan’s run out remains same every year. ? Bonus beizzati: Matt Henry scored more then top order of Pak in this test. ???? Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) January 3, 2023

For Pakistan it repeats every year?….They are consistent in this aspect …..INZMAM is the brand ambassador??? kishore (@kishorechittem9) January 3, 2023

Pakistan lost early wickets of Abdullah Shafiq (19 runs) and Shan Masood (20 runs). In the meantime captain Babar Azam (24 runs) was run out in the process of taking three runs.

Imam-ul-Haq played a shot on the ball of Michael Bracewell and the ball went towards the mid-wicket. Both the batsmen ran away and completed two runs, after which Imam-ul-Haq called for the third run, but then he stopped, but by then Babar had reached the other end. Both the batsmen went towards the same end and bowler Michael Bracewell got run out in the meanwhile on the throw of Nicholls. Babar Azam was also seen in anger after being run out, he lashed out at Imam-ul-Haq.