The Australians have arrived 80 minutes before play as Nathan Lyon struggles with his team mates on crutches following his calf injury yesterday. @SEN_Cricket pic.twitter.com/a1lRWLIofm

Nathan Lyon was spotted entering the stadium with the Australian team supported by crutches. He looked in clear discomfort and pain and had to be walked off the field. Several photos and videos of him went viral where he can be seen taking support of the crutches.

Lyon appeared to hold his calf muscle after running in from the boundary Thursday to field a shot from England's Ben Duckett.

New Delhi: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered an injury scare when he limped off with a calf problem during the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

"Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf while fielding in the final session today," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"He will be further assessed after play. A further update, if available, will be shared in the morning", he added.

Lyon's absence from the rest of the second day and potentially much longer is a huge setback for Australia's bid to retain the Ashes.

Steve Smith On Nathan Lyon's Injury

Steve Smith gave an update about Lyon and indicated that if he ruled out of the Ashes due to this injury, Todd Murphy can be considered as his suitable replacement.

"It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us. Fingers crossed he is okay but it didn't look good obviously," Smith said in a media interaction.

"Todd has been bowling beautifully in nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity. I would be confident if he came in that he would do a terrific job for us," Smith said.