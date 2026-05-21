Chennai Super Kings will be without MS Dhoni for their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans after the veteran wicketkeeper-batter returned home to Ranchi because of injury concerns. Dhoni has not featured for CSK this season and now looks set to miss the remainder of the league stage as Chennai fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

CSK currently sit sixth on the points table and must beat Gujarat Titans on Thursday to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Even a victory may not be enough, with the team also depending on several other results to go in their favour.

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According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni did not travel with the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the important match against Gujarat Titans.

The former India captain has been struggling physically for some time. Dhoni initially suffered a calf strain before the start of IPL 2026, and although he later recovered from that issue, a thumb injury ruled him out of recent matches as well.

Also Read: GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hold slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head battle

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed that Dhoni is currently unavailable but hinted that he could rejoin the squad if Chennai somehow manage to qualify for the playoffs.

“I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team. He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so it is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match. But hopefully, if we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he will be alright.”

Chennai Super Kings facing must-win situation

CSK’s defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad has left the five-time champions in a difficult position heading into their final league game.

A win against Gujarat Titans would take Chennai to 14 points, but their playoff qualification would still depend heavily on results involving Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pressure is now firmly on Chennai as they attempt to avoid another disappointing finish in the IPL.

Sanjay Manjrekar questions emotional approach around Dhoni

Meanwhile, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes discussions around Dhoni have become too emotional and that Chennai Super Kings now need to focus more on performances and practical decisions.

Speaking on the Sportstar Podcast, Manjrekar admitted he no longer sees much point in debating Dhoni’s future repeatedly.

“To be very honest, I’ve exhausted myself so much talking about another icon. I’ve got nothing left to say about Dhoni. And if you want a very short and brutally honest answer, it doesn’t matter. Whether he plays, whether he doesn’t play,” Manjrekar told Sportstar Podcast.

The former cricketer also suggested that CSK may need to rethink how much emotion influences decisions regarding senior players.

“CSK have learned one harsh lesson – don’t get too emotional about your players. Be emotional about the reality, the performances, your current standing, the points table,” he said.

Uncertainty continues around Dhoni’s IPL future

As Chennai Super Kings fight to stay alive in IPL 2026, uncertainty around Dhoni’s future continues to dominate headlines once again.

The legendary wicketkeeper has remained one of the biggest talking points of the season despite not featuring regularly, and speculation around retirement has only increased after CSK’s final home game at Chepauk.

For now, Chennai’s immediate focus remains on staying alive in the playoff race, while fans continue to wait for clarity over Dhoni’s future with the franchise.