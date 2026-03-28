Bad news for CSK! MS Dhoni ruled out for first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to…

With Dhoni sidelined for the first two weeks, Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicket-keeping duties for CSK in the early matches. CSK will be aiming for a record sixth IPL title this season.

MS Dhoni

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has suffered a calf strain and will miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. The franchise confirmed the news in an official statement.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on Saturday with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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CSK’s opening match without Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to play their first match on Monday against Rajasthan Royals. However, the 44-year-old Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, will not be available for the initial games.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.

Dhoni seen batting in practice

Earlier on Saturday, CSK shared a video of the team’s practice match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the video, Dhoni was seen batting fluently and hitting some big shots over the boundary. Sanju Samson kept wickets during the session.

Samson likely to keep wickets

With Dhoni sidelined for the first two weeks, Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicket-keeping duties for CSK in the early matches. CSK will be aiming for a record sixth IPL title this season.

Samson, who previously captained Rajasthan Royals, was traded to CSK along with other changes. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had traded out all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Interesting match-up on Monday

It will be interesting to see Samson and Ravindra Jadeja facing their former franchises when Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Schedule Date Day Match Venue Time 30 March Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 7:30 PM 3 April Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 7:30 PM 5 April Sunday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 7:30 PM 11 April Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 7:30 PM 14 April Tuesday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 7:30 PM 18 April Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 7:30 PM 23 April Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM 26 April Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 3:30 PM 2 May Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM 5 May Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 7:30 PM 10 May Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 3:30 PM 15 May Friday Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 7:30 PM 18 May Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 7:30 PM 21 May Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chennai 7:30 PM

This is a big blow for Chennai Super Kings as they begin their campaign without their legendary captain and finisher MS Dhoni. The team will rely on Sanju Samson behind the stumps and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership in the opening weeks.

CSK fans will be hoping Dhoni recovers quickly and returns stronger to help the Yellow Army chase their sixth IPL title.