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Bad news for CSK! MS Dhoni ruled out for first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to…
With Dhoni sidelined for the first two weeks, Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicket-keeping duties for CSK in the early matches. CSK will be aiming for a record sixth IPL title this season.
Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has suffered a calf strain and will miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. The franchise confirmed the news in an official statement.
The 19th edition of the IPL begins on Saturday with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
CSK’s opening match without Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to play their first match on Monday against Rajasthan Royals. However, the 44-year-old Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, will not be available for the initial games.
“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.
Dhoni seen batting in practice
Earlier on Saturday, CSK shared a video of the team’s practice match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the video, Dhoni was seen batting fluently and hitting some big shots over the boundary. Sanju Samson kept wickets during the session.
Samson likely to keep wickets
With Dhoni sidelined for the first two weeks, Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicket-keeping duties for CSK in the early matches. CSK will be aiming for a record sixth IPL title this season.
Samson, who previously captained Rajasthan Royals, was traded to CSK along with other changes. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had traded out all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
Interesting match-up on Monday
It will be interesting to see Samson and Ravindra Jadeja facing their former franchises when Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|30 March
|Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|3 April
|Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|5 April
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|11 April
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|14 April
|Tuesday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|18 April
|Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|23 April
|Thursday
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|26 April
|Sunday
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|2 May
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|5 May
|Tuesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|10 May
|Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|15 May
|Friday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|18 May
|Monday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|21 May
|Thursday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
This is a big blow for Chennai Super Kings as they begin their campaign without their legendary captain and finisher MS Dhoni. The team will rely on Sanju Samson behind the stumps and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership in the opening weeks.
CSK fans will be hoping Dhoni recovers quickly and returns stronger to help the Yellow Army chase their sixth IPL title.