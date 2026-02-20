Bad news for fans! Mohammad Amir says India won’t reach T20 World Cup 2026 semis

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir predicts India won't qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals from Super 8 Group 1.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has once again stirred up big talk in the cricket world. After calling India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma a “slogger”, he has now shocked many by saying India will not reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026.

With the Super 8 stage groups now set, Amir was asked on a TV show to pick the two teams he thinks will qualify from each group for the last four. In India’s group teams are South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, he surprised everyone, including the host, by leaving India out and backing South Africa and West Indies to go through.

His words have sparked huge debates on social media in the last week. First the “slogger” comment on Abhishek, and now this bold call on India’s exit – fans are divided!

Why Amir thinks India won’t make the Semis

Amir explained his pick clearly on the show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’.

“Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game. The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team.”

He pointed out that India’s top order has struggled under pressure in most games so far (except against Pakistan). With tough teams like South Africa (strong pace and spin) and West Indies (in good form) in the same Super 8 group, plus Zimbabwe, Amir feels the pressure will be too much for India’s batters in the knockout push. Only the top two teams advance to the semis.

Amir’s strong words on Abhishek Sharma

Amir first grabbed attention by calling Abhishek a “slogger” ahead of the India-Pakistan clash. After Abhishek got three ducks in a row early in the tournament, Amir stood by his view and explained why international cricket could keep exposing him.

“By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it’s fine; otherwise, uske failure ke chances zyaada hain (The chances of his failure are high). He scores once in 8 innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don’t think he is technically sound,” Amir said on the show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’.

He compared Abhishek to Pakistan’s Saim Ayub’s early days in PSL – full of big shots but weak spots that get found out.

“Saim had the same issue when he came to play the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl at the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the offside. Unless he improves his offside game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone,” Amir said.

Then Amir turned to Abhishek directly. “Same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit. But at the bigger stages, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryan Dutt got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you,” he explained.

Amir feels Abhishek relies too much on power-hitting when the ball is perfect for him, but top bowlers will bowl smart lines (like off-stump or fourth stump) to force mistakes.

