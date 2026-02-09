Bad news for Italy: Captain Wayne Madsen dislocates shoulder in T20 World Cup debut

Italy’s T20 World Cup 2026 debut hit hard as captain Wayne Madsen dislocates left shoulder while fielding vs Scotland at Eden Gardens.

Italy Captain Wayne Madsen

Italy’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign suffered a serious setback right from the opening match when captain Wayne Madsen dislocated his left shoulder while fielding against Scotland at Eden Gardens.

The incident occurred during Scotland’s innings, forcing Madsen off the field and leaving Italy to continue with deputy Harry Manenti taking over captaincy duties.

Injury during fielding attempt

Fielding at midwicket, Madsen dived to his left in an attempt to stop a powerful pull shot from Scotland opener George Munsey. He landed awkwardly and immediately signalled for medical help, clearly in pain. Medical staff rushed to the field and escorted the 42-year-old off, his left arm supported in a makeshift sling made from a towel.

Commentators confirmed on air that Madsen would take no further part in the match and would undergo assessments for possible concussion and neck injury in addition to the confirmed shoulder dislocation.

Italy Cricket confirms setback

Italy Cricket posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Skipper Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder and hence will take no further part in today’s match. Very very disheartening start to Italy’s campaign. Hope our boys do well.”

Madsen was immediately taken for X-rays at the venue. A standard shoulder dislocation typically sidelines a player for 1-3 weeks, while more severe damage could mean an absence of 3-4 months.

Madsen’s importance to Italy

The 42-year-old is Italy’s most experienced player and was appointed captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup after Joe Burns was excluded from the squad. This marked Madsen’s T20 World Cup debut and added extra weight to the injury’s impact on the debutant Associate nation.

Notably, this is Madsen’s second World Cup appearance across sports – he previously represented South Africa in the 2006 Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Scotland capitalise, post historic total

With Italy down a key player and leader, Scotland took full advantage. The Richie Berrington-led side became the first Associate nation to post a 200 plus total in T20 World Cup history, finishing at 207/4 in 20 overs.

Harry Manenti took over captaincy for the remainder of Scotland’s innings, but the absence of Madsen clearly affected Italy’s fielding and morale.

Italy’s chase will now be even more challenging without their senior batter and leader. Further updates on Madsen’s recovery and availability for the rest of the tournament will follow after medical reports.



( With IANS Inputs )

