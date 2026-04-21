Bad news for MS Dhoni’s CSK as THIS star player ruled out of IPL 2026, his name is…

The Chennai Super Kings that star batter Ayush Mhatre picked up the injury during CSK’s previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

The 18-year-old will now need a rehabilitation period of six to 12 weeks, effectively ending his campaign this season.

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“Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

“Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks,” CSK announced on its social media on Tuesday.

Official Announcement



Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.



Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks.



We wish Ayushâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/7bGrFvqjY9 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

Injury during SRH clash

Ayush Mhatre, who was playing as an impact substitute in the match, looked in serious discomfort while running between the wickets. He was seen clutched his hamstring and needed immediate treatment on the field.

Despite the pain, he continued batting for a short while but was dismissed soon after. The incident took place during CSK’s narrow 10-run defeat in Hyderabad, adding to the team’s frustration.

CSK coach reacts to setback

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey expressed concern over the youngster’s condition after the match and admitted that his absence will hurt the team.

“It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he’s going to be a big, big loss because he’s been in really nice touch for us,” Hussey had said at the post-match press conference.

Mhatre’s impressive form this season

Before the injury, Ayush Mhatre has been CSK’s standout batter this season. He scored 201 runs in six matches at an impressive strike-rate of 177.87, making him a key player in the batting lineup.

Tough season continues for CSK

The injury comes at a difficult time for Chennai Super Kings, who have struggled in IPL 2026 so far. The five-time champions have lost four of their six matches and are currently placed eighth on the points table.

With Ayush Mhatre now ruled out, CSK will need to quickly regroup and find the right combination as they look to turn their season around.

Before Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed was ruled out

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been officially ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to a severe right quadriceps injury, dealing a major blow to the team’s pace attack. The injury was sustained during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and will require extensive rehabilitation.

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