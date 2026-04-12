Bad news for Rajasthan Royals! RR Manager breach IPL protocol, video goes viral

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder breach IPL rules during RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match. Lalit Modi demands immediate action.

RR Manager Romi Bhinder using mobile phone in dugout during RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match

Rajasthan Royals, the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 with four wins from four matches, have found themselves in the middle of controversy. A video from their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing a breach of IPL rules.

In the clip, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone inside the team dugout. Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, sitting next to him, was also seen glancing at the device. The incident happened in the 11th over of RR’s chase of 202, shortly after Sooryavanshi’s dismissal.

ðŸš¨ MOBILE PHONE IN RR DUGOUT !ðŸ¤¯



– Even though mobile phones are not allowed during matches in the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals were seen breaking the rule and using a mobile phone during the match.



pic.twitter.com/3NfbZIx6BL — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 11, 2026

Breach of IPL rules?

According to the IPL’s Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed to be used in the PMOA. This includes dugouts, dressing rooms, and other designated areas.

The rule clearly states that while the team analyst may use a phone at a designated table, the Team Manager may use a phone only in the dressing room area – not in the dugout.

Two BCCI Anti-Corruption Managers are responsible for ensuring these protocols are followed. Players and support staff are also required to switch off and deposit their phones and smartwatches with the Team Security Liaison Officer upon arrival at the stadium.

Lalit Modi demands action

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi reacted sharply to the video and demanded immediate action.

He posted on X

“Having a mobile phone in the dugout is a complete no-no. Did this really happen? I hope not. If it did, then the IPL governing council needs to take immediate action.“

Rajasthan Royals are yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

This incident has raised questions about whether proper anti-corruption protocols were followed during the high-profile match in Guwahati.

IPL 2026 Points Table

IPL Points Table

Position Teams P W L NR PTS NRR 1 RR 4 4 0 0 8 +2.055 2 PBKS 4 3 0 1 7 +0.720 3 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +1.231 4 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322 5 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 6 SRH 4 1 3 0 2 -0.024 7 GT 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270 8 MI 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 CSK 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532 10 KKR 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 squad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma