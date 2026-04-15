Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was slapped with a Rs 12 lakh fine following their loss to CSK in IPL 2026.

Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK In IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders as captain Ajinkya Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in their match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This was KKR’s first offence of the season under the IPL Code of Conduct. As a result, Rahane had to pay Rs 12 lakh penalty.

Noor Ahmad shines with 3/21 in CSK victory

In the match, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs to pick up their second win in a row. Noor Ahmad was the star performer with impressive

figures of 3/21.

Chennai posted a competitive 192 for 5 after being put in to bat. Sanju Samson scored 48 while Dewald Brevis made 41.

Noor Ahmad then used his left-arm wrist spin brilliantly to restrict KKR to 160 for 7 in their chase. Kolkata are still without a win after five matches.

Kolkata slip to bottom of IPL 2026 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently sitting at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with just one point, which came from a washed-out game.

Chennai Super Kings climb to eighth spot

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have bounced back nicely. After starting the season with three defeats, they have now won two matches consecutively and moved up to eighth position on the table.

The team is still waiting for the return of MS Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf injury and is yet to play a single match this season.

During the chase, KKR lost early wickets including Finn Allen for 1 and Sunil Narine for 24, but managed to stay in the contest for a while. Noor Ahmad then struck twice in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Rahane for 28 and sending Cameron Green back for a golden duck. Rinku Singh somehow avoided the hat-trick.

Rovman Powell remained not out on 31 while Ramandeep Singh scored 35 as they tried to fight back, but the asking rate was always tough on this pitch.

Rahane remains positive despite defeat vs CSK

Rahane stayed positive after the loss and said: “We just have to keep that head up and just be positive and have that self-belief.”

“I thought with the ball, we were treated really well. 190 on this wicket was really good, especially the power play, what they got, 70-odd runs. After that, pulling back to 190 was an amazing job from our bowling unit. I thought initially that with our batting, we just got 36 or 37 runs in the power play. I thought that was really important. In the middle phase, hitting spinners was slightly challenging, but apart from that, the wicket was really good. We needed one batter to bat until deep and then take it in the end,” he added.