Bad news for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as BCCI announces 2025–26 central contracts

BCCI announces 2025-26 central contracts: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli moved to Grade B after A+ category scrapped.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the list of central contracts for the 2025-26 season (October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026) for senior men’s and women’s players. In a major shake-up, the prestigious A+ Grade has been discontinued, and both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been demoted from the top tier to Grade B.

The men’s list includes 30 players, while the women’s list features 21 players. The BCCI has not yet disclosed the annual retainer fees for the new grades.

New Grading Structure

The A+ category, which previously offered Rs 7 crore annually, has been eliminated. The previous structure had Grade A (Rs 5 crore), Grade B (Rs 3 crore), and Grade C (Rs 1 crore). The new retainer amounts remain unannounced.

Men’s Central Contracts – Grade Wise

Grade A

Shubman Gill

Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B

Washington Sundar

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Mohammed Siraj

Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant

Kuldeep Yadav

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Grade C

Axar Patel

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Shivam Dube

Sanju Samson

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Dhruv Jurel

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Nitish Reddy

Abhishek Sharma

Sai Sudharsan

Ravi Bishnoi

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rohit & Virat demoted, Ishan Kishan misses out

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were previously in the elite A+ category, have been moved to Grade B. Both players are now limited to the ODI format following their retirement from T20Is and Test cricket (for Virat).

The A+ grade was introduced on the recommendation of former captain MS Dhoni to reward players excelling across all three formats. Over the years, only Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja, and Bumrah had been part of this exclusive group. With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from multiple formats and Jadeja also focusing more selectively, the BCCI has discontinued the category rather than retaining only Bumrah in it.

Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has not been included in the central contract list this time.

Women’s Central Contracts

Grade A

Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues

Deepti Sharma

Grade B

Renuka Singh

Shafali Verma

Richa Ghosh

Sneh Rana

Grade C