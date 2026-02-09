add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
  • Bad news for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as BCCI announces 2025–26 central contracts

Bad news for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as BCCI announces 2025–26 central contracts

BCCI announces 2025-26 central contracts: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli moved to Grade B after A+ category scrapped.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Srijal Upadhyay
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 09:40 PM (IST)
Edited: Feb 09, 2026, 09:40 PM (IST)

Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the list of central contracts for the 2025-26 season (October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026) for senior men’s and women’s players. In a major shake-up, the prestigious A+ Grade has been discontinued, and both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been demoted from the top tier to Grade B.

The men’s list includes 30 players, while the women’s list features 21 players. The BCCI has not yet disclosed the annual retainer fees for the new grades.

New Grading Structure

The A+ category, which previously offered Rs 7 crore annually, has been eliminated. The previous structure had Grade A (Rs 5 crore), Grade B (Rs 3 crore), and Grade C (Rs 1 crore). The new retainer amounts remain unannounced.

Men’s Central Contracts – Grade Wise

Grade A

  • Shubman Gill
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B

  • Washington Sundar
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • KL Rahul
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Shreyas Iyer

Grade C

  • Axar Patel
  • Tilak Varma
  • Rinku Singh
  • Shivam Dube
  • Sanju Samson
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Akash Deep
  • Dhruv Jurel
  • Harshit Rana
  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • Nitish Reddy
  • Abhishek Sharma
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Ravi Bishnoi
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rohit & Virat demoted, Ishan Kishan misses out

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were previously in the elite A+ category, have been moved to Grade B. Both players are now limited to the ODI format following their retirement from T20Is and Test cricket (for Virat).

The A+ grade was introduced on the recommendation of former captain MS Dhoni to reward players excelling across all three formats. Over the years, only Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja, and Bumrah had been part of this exclusive group. With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from multiple formats and Jadeja also focusing more selectively, the BCCI has discontinued the category rather than retaining only Bumrah in it.

Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has not been included in the central contract list this time.

Women’s Central Contracts

Grade A

  • Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Smriti Mandhana
  • Jemimah Rodrigues
  • Deepti Sharma

Grade B

  • Renuka Singh
  • Shafali Verma
  • Richa Ghosh
  • Sneh Rana

Grade C

  • Radha Yadav
  • Amanjot Kaur
  • Prativa Rawal
  • Kranti Gaud
  • Uma Chetry
  • Arundhati Reddy
  • Shree Charani
  • Yastika Bhatia
  • Harleen Deol
  • Kashvi Gautam
  • Jee Kamalini
  • Vaishnavi Sharma
  • Tejal Hasabnis

